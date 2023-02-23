In a private ceremony, actress Maanvi Gagroo and her fiancé Kumar Varun exchanged vows. She has appeared in television series such as Four More Shots Please and Tripling. The couple decided to get married in court today in front of their family.

Maanvi shared the images with Kumar Varun over Instagram. Varun wore an off-white Sherwani, while she looked stunning in a red saree. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together.

Maanvi Gagroo stated that she was engaged on January 13. Maanvi captioned the Instagram post where she flaunted the ring, "So this occurred (ring emoji)," with the phrase. She used the word "engaged." Up until that point, the actress withheld any information regarding Varun.

The actress announced that she was engaged to Kumar Varun on Valentine's Day. They were dressed in matching red.

Varun is a comedian and writer best known for his skits with All India Bakchod. He also starred alongside Zakir Khan in the web series Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare on Prime Video. Also, he is the host of the quiz programme Kvizzing With The Comedians, which gained popularity during the lockdown.