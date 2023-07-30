We may view a carousel of all the brides from Made in Heaven season 2 on Prime Video India. These include, among others, Sarah Jane Dias, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar, and Mrunal Thakur. The brides are all seen getting ready for the big day while wearing stunning outfits.

Red lehenga is what Mrunal is wearing. She has henna-dyed hands and is accessorised with a lovely gold necklace. Radhika, who is decked up in a garland and golden jewels, resembles the ideal Maharashtrian bride. Shibani rides up on horseback with her long hair pulled back into a ponytail, channelling her inner Lady Godiva. Sarah Jane is covered in a veil and wearing a spotless white gown. Zayn Marie, Elnaaz Nourouz, and Kallirroi Tziafeta are also dressed like the bride.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz are among the returning cast members of the programme, along with newcomers Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra Haldar.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby Films, the 7-episode series will be stream on Prime Video India.

Sharing their love for the project, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, show creators, said,"Made in Heaven holds a special place in our hearts as it’s a true strength of collaboration with many creative energies aligning and we are very proud of that. The second season of Made In Heaven, delves deeper into the extravagant world of Indian weddings and unearths more stories from the community. Made in Heaven reflects the lives of upscale modern India, and is narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings and recurring social prejudices. Our hope is that the latest one is received with as much love as the last.”