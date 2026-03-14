‘Made in Korea’ review: When a lifelong dream finally reaches Seoul

There is a specific kind of longing that has no clean word in any language. It is the feeling of belonging to a place you have never been. Of knowing a country's music before you know its geography, of recognising its streets from a screen before your feet have ever touched its ground. Millions of Indians live inside this feeling every single day, and most of them are living it about South Korea. They grew up on K-dramas before their parents knew what that meant. They learned Hangul in secret. They cried at BTS concerts they attended through a phone screen. They have a relationship with a country that exists entirely outside the normal rules of distance and passport stamps, and flight tickets. And nobody, until now, had really made a film that understood what that feels like from the inside.

Made in Korea, Ra. Karthik's Tamil film, now streaming on Netflix, does not just understand it. It was made from inside it.

Shenba is a young woman from Kolappalur, a village in Tamil Nadu, and her love for South Korea did not begin with a drama or a pop song. It began with a story. As a child, she discovers the legend of Sembavalam, a princess from the ancient Pandya Kingdom who sailed across the ocean two thousand years ago and became a Korean queen. Nearly six million Koreans carry that lineage in their family trees today. Both say amma and appa. Both take their footwear off at the door. Researchers have found remarkable overlaps between Tamil and Korean that go far deeper than anyone expected. Shenba finds all of this out as a small girl and is, from that moment, a different person. At a school play where every other child dresses as a familiar historical figure, she shows up as that Korean queen. Her classmates start calling her by the queen's name. A dream quietly becomes an identity.

The film's early scenes in Kolappalur are among its strongest. Shenba's father, played by Thirunavukkarasu with the kind of performance that needs no announcing, runs a small restaurant and loves his daughter in the way Indian fathers love their daughters, which is to say enormously and also slightly on his own terms. The societal pressure on him is real, and the film does not villainise him for it. He wants her settled. He arranges a meeting with a prospective groom. He is not wrong by the rules of the world he inhabits, and the film is mature enough to show that without excusing it. He had also, in his practical way, put her through a hotel management course, envisioning her running his restaurant someday. That she would eventually use that exact skill in Seoul, in a way neither of them could have predicted, is one of the film's quieter and more satisfying ironies. Jaya as Shenba's mother brings a quiet, watchful presence to these scenes that feels completely true. And then there is Mani, played by Rishikanth, Shenba's childhood sweetheart who has always believed in her Korean dream more than almost anyone. Rishikanth plays him with enough genuine warmth that you never fully stop liking him, even when he does something that makes you want to sit him down for a serious conversation.

Here is the thing about Shenba finally arriving in Seoul. She should have been over the moon. This was the dream. The country she had carried in her chest since childhood, the one she had learned the language of, badly and lovingly, the one she had defended to every person who raised an eyebrow. She made it. Except she did not quite make it on her own terms, and the city, beautiful and indifferent the way cities are when you arrive without a plan, does not immediately open its arms. Seoul was always going to be everything. The timing and the circumstances were going to be something else entirely.

She ends up there, alone, in a way she did not entirely choose. At the airport, teary-eyed and untethered, a masked street magician presses a slip of paper into her hand. It reads: where you think it ends, it begins.

That line is the heartbeat of this film. It returns at the moments you need it most, and by the time it arrives for the last time, it has earned every ounce of what it carries.

Seoul, as this film shoots it, is beautiful without being a tourism brochure. Cinematographer Prasanna S. Kumar finds the city in its quieter registers, the alley restaurants, the convenience store glow at night, the particular quality of winter light that anyone who has watched enough K-drama will recognise immediately and feel something about. Shenba navigates it through translation devices, stubborn instinct, and the deeply human ability to communicate something essential even when the language is completely failing her. There is a sequence involving too much soju and a 'misread' situation that lands her in a police cell, and it is both funny and oddly revealing of exactly who Shenba is. Her instincts are bigger than her vocabulary, and she has never once considered that a problem.

The job she lands has a certain poetry to its title. Made in Korea, this film is called. Sound it out differently and you get Maid in Korea, the same wordplay as Maid in Manhattan, because what Shenba actually finds in Seoul is work as a caretaker. A halmoni, a grandmother, needs looking after. Except this halmoni, played by Park Hye-jin, is nobody's idea of a passive old woman requiring supervision. She is sharp, funny, secretly restless, and hiding something from her son that Shenba will accidentally discover. What these two women build together, a young Tamil woman and a Korean grandmother navigating each other across every possible barrier of language, age and culture, becomes the engine that drives the rest of the film. The dream Shenba carried from Kolappalur begins to find its shape here, not the shape she imagined, but perhaps a better one. It also raises the question the film quietly holds over everything: will she stay, or will India pull her back?

Shenba calls her Pati, the Tamil word for grandmother, and in that single linguistic choice, the film says something about belonging and affection and the way love refuses to stay inside cultural borders that no amount of dialogue could have said better.

Priyanka Mohan is remarkable in this role in a way that is easy to underestimate because she makes it look effortless. Shenba never stops being Tamil for a single frame. The vibhuti across her forehead, the bindi, the hair braided exactly as it was in her tiny village, the Indian clothes worn without self-consciousness against the Seoul cold. She is not in Korea to become someone else. She is there to find out that who she already was had always been enough. It is a genuinely difficult thing to carry, this kind of unperformed authenticity, and Mohan carries it the whole way through.

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The people Shenba gathers around her in Seoul arrive with a convenience that the film does not entirely earn but somehow gets away with on charm alone. Neighbours, a violinist, a girl whose bad situation Shenba once tried to fix, they form a community around her that is more heartwarming than strictly believable. What this community ends up attempting together, and whether Seoul truly becomes the place Shenba always believed it would be, is the question the second half builds toward. Because just when things begin to find their rhythm, life intervenes in the way it always does, with loss and distance and the kind of news that makes you forget, briefly, which country you belong to. Without giving any of it away, the film asks something of Shenba in its final stretch that is harder than learning a new language or surviving a foreign city alone. It asks her to decide, truly decide, what home means when you have quietly built two of them.

And then there is Si-hun Baek as Heo Yoon Jae, a vlogger who enters Shenba's life at exactly the right moment and stays there with the easy, unforced confidence of someone who knows the camera loves him. He is going to be a problem for audiences in the best possible way. The girls are going to love him. Everyone is going to love him. His chemistry with Priyanka Mohan is quiet and real and the kind that sneaks up on you.

The music does serious work throughout. It moves between Tamil warmth and contemporary Korean sound in a way that feels less like a stylistic decision and more like the film making its central argument in melody form. There is a moment, one that involves Tamil lyrics in a Korean musical context, that is one of the most joyful scenes in the film, and to say anything more about it would genuinely be a disservice. The background score, meanwhile, does what good background scores do, which is hold the emotional scenes together without pushing them.

Where Made in Korea struggles is in its second half. The film rushes through moments that deserved to breathe, and some of its emotional peaks arrive without quite enough runway to land properly. Certain conveniences, logistical ones, the kind involving paperwork (Visa, mainly) and arrangements that in the real world would take considerably longer than they do here, ask for a generosity from the viewer that not everyone will be willing to extend. This is a film that makes choices based on feeling rather than rigour, and those choices occasionally show their seams.

But here is what stays. The image of a girl who never changed herself to fit somewhere and still found that somewhere waiting for her. The detail of a Tamil woman calling a Korean grandmother Pati. The idea that two cultures separated by an ocean have been saying the same words for the same people for two thousand years, and are only now catching up to what that means. The Hallyu wave that has swept through India is not a new connection being formed. It is an old one being remembered. And in a week when BTS release Arirang, named after Korea's oldest folk song about longing and return, for the millions of Indian fans who will receive that music from this side of a screen, Made in Korea feels less like a film and more like a conversation they have been waiting to have.

Where you think it ends, it begins. The film means it completely. And by the time you reach the last frame, so will you.

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