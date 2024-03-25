On Monday, March 25, actor Kunal Kemmu—who just made the transition from actor to director with Madgaon Express—shared a personal remark about the movie and expressed his appreciation to the cast and audience for helping to make it what it is.

Sharing a few behind-the-scenes photos of himself with his film's cast and crew, Kunal Kemmu wrote, "From day 1 of shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgaon Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn't have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians (sic)."

"To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my own personality that I got to explore through this film. I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all your happiness and good luck," read the actor's complete post.

At the box office, Madgaon Express got off to a strong start. Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that in the first two days after its release, it made Rs 4.5 crore. The story of the movie centers on a vacation to Goa that three childhood friends take when they get older. It centers on the mishaps and difficulties the companions face during the aforementioned vacation. The main actors in it are Avinash Tiwary, Divyenndu, and Pratik Gandhi. Excel Entertainment, owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, is the film's financier.