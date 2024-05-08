Celebrating her 57th Birthday, Madhuri Dixit received a heartwarming surprise from her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, on the set of the TV reality show 'Dance Deewane'.

In a touching gesture, Dr. Nene made a surprise appearance on the set of 'Dance Deewane' to celebrate his wife's special day. The moment was captured in a promo shared by Colors, the channel airing the show, on social media.

Excitement filled the air as the show's host, Bharti Singh, announced the unprecedented event, declaring, "In the history of Dance Deewane, for the first time, Madhuri Dixit's 'piya ghar aaya'."

Madhuri's joy knew no bounds as she spotted Dr. Nene walking onto the stage with their beloved dog, Carmelo. Expressing her surprise and delight, she exclaimed, "Oh my god, this is the biggest surprise."

Adding to the light-hearted moment, Bharti Singh humorously remarked on their dog's name, to which Dr. Nene quipped, "Jai Shri Ram," leaving everyone in splits.

The highlight of the evening was the enchanting dance performance by the couple, captivating the audience with their chemistry. They danced to the melodious tune of 'Tumse Milke' from Madhuri's 1989 film 'Parinda', originally picturised on actors Anil Kapoor and Madhuri herself. The song, sung by Asha Bhosle and Suresh Wadkar, was composed by RD Burman.

For the occasion, Madhuri was elegantly dressed in an embellished beige-colored Anarkali suit, while Dr. Nene complemented her attire in a beige-colored pantsuit paired with a brown shirt.

This isn't the first time Dr. Nene has made a surprise appearance on a reality show for his wife. Previously, he visited the set of 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa', where he charmingly narrated the story of his proposal to Madhuri over lunch or dinner, with Madhuri adding, "But he did go down on his knee."

During the episode, Madhuri also showcased her vocal talents, singing 'Tumse Milke', the same song that later became the backdrop to their beautiful dance on the 'Dance Deewane' stage.

Madhuri Dixit's birthday celebration on the set of 'Dance Deewane' promises to be a memorable and heartwarming event, capturing the essence of love and togetherness.