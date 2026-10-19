Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured actor Tiger Shroff of his safety following the firing incident, saying Mumbai Police have identified some suspects and that arrests are expected soon. Police have also recorded the statement of Shroff’s injured driver, Firdous.



Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis called the incident “very serious and condemnable” and said police were working on specific leads. “I have assured Tiger Shroff that he need not worry. We will track down those responsible for this, and we will ensure complete safety,” he said.



The chief minister said the masterminds were not operating from within Maharashtra and that those based in the state had already been arrested. The state would coordinate with other states and seek the Centre’s help to trace those operating from outside India, he said. “Regardless of the gang or the individual involved, no one will be spared,” Fadnavis added. Asked about bringing gangster Lawrence Bishnoi into Maharashtra’s custody, he said a request had already been sent and the legal process was underway.



According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg, Shroff narrowly escaped injury on October 18, Sunday, when unidentified persons opened fire as he was leaving a football club in his car at around 7 pm in Juhu. Two people were injured, including the actor’s driver, who was reportedly struck by bullets, while the actor escaped without any gunshot injury. Firdous is admitted to Nanavati Hospital, and an autorickshaw driver was taken to Cooper Hospital.



Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited Shroff at his residence late on Sunday night following the incident.



Mumbai Police have registered a case against three unidentified individuals under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Police have formed 15 teams to probe the case and are analysing CCTV footage and forensic evidence. A social media post has claimed responsibility for the attack on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which police have not verified.