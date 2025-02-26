The buzz around India’s Got Latent just got louder as Maharashtra Cyber Cell ramps up its investigation into the show’s controversial content. On Tuesday, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, better known as The Rebel Kid, recorded her statement with the cyber police amid ongoing scrutiny of the show.

The controversy kicked off earlier this month when an FIR was lodged against Makhija, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others associated with the show. The allegations? Promoting obscenity and engaging in explicit discussions on a publicly accessible YouTube platform.

As the probe gains momentum, Chanchlani and Allahbadia voluntarily approached the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Monday to provide their statements. Meanwhile, the police have summoned over 30 individuals for questioning, though comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, the show’s host, is yet to record his statement.

The heat turned up when a viral clip from the show caught public ire. During an episode, Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question to a contestant: "Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?" The internet erupted, slamming the podcaster for crossing the line. As outrage spread, Allahbadia quickly issued a public apology via a video on his X account, admitting his remarks were not just inappropriate but also lacked humour.

“My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry,” he stated, acknowledging his responsibility as a public figure. He further assured his audience that he would be more mindful of his content, emphasizing that he would never intend to disrespect family values.