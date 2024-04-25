Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been summoned in connection with the promotion of a subsidiary app of Mahadev online gaming and betting application.

Maharashtra cyber cell summoned the actor for allegedly promoting the viewing of the IPL matches on the betting app.

The ‘Bahubali’, ‘Lust Stories 2’actress has been summoned as a witness and asked to appear before the cyber cell in the coming week.

Some IPL matches were also streamed illegally on the app, as per the complaint by a broadcaster.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has already recorded statements of singer Badshah and the managers of actors Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandez in the case.