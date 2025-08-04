'Mahavatar Narsimha' roars louder than 'Spider-Man', animated epic smashes box office records

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha has become the ultimate dark horse of Indian cinema. After opening modestly at Rs 1.35 crore, the animated epic has transformed into a roaring juggernaut, collecting Rs 17 crore on its second Sunday alone.

With this, the film’s total net collection now stands at Rs 62 crore in India, surpassing Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse to become India’s highest-grossing animated film ever.

The growth trajectory is nothing short of legendary. The first week saw Rs 29 crore, followed by a second weekend explosion: Rs 5 crore on Friday, Rs 11 crore on Saturday, and Rs 17 crore on Sunday.

It’s currently outshining new releases Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2, proving that when it comes to box office battles, sometimes the gods of animation have the final word.

With no major Hindi releases next weekend, Mahavatar Narsimha is perfectly poised to dominate its third week. Trade analysts believe the film is well on its way to storming past the Rs 100 crore mark, a feat no animated Indian film has ever achieved.

Mahavatar Narsimha is still roaring in theatres, and the box office is listening.