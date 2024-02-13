In response to widespread reports suggesting her pregnancy and exit from Netflix's "Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo" and an untitled film, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has clarified the situation. The rumors initially circulated through a now-deleted Reddit post, claiming she opted out of the Netflix project due to expecting her second child around August or September.

In an interview, Mahira Khan dismissed the speculations, stating, "It’s not true that I’m pregnant. And I haven’t left the Netflix series." The Reddit post had suggested that an official announcement might be made soon, given Mahira's celebrity status.

The post quoted by India Today, mentioned, "An announcement could be made soon or not if she chooses to announce it after birth but as she’s a big celeb and can’t keep it lowkey for long, I personally feel that she will announce."

Mahira Khan, who recently paid homage to Parveen Babi in a new photoshoot, got married to Salim Karim earlier this year. She was previously married to Ali Askari in 2007, and they had a son in 2009. The couple separated in 2015.

Mahira's denial of the pregnancy rumors puts an end to the circulating speculations, emphasizing her commitment to ongoing projects, including the Netflix series.