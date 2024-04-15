In a noteworthy achievement, Ajay Devgn's latest release, 'Maidaan,' has proven its mettle at the box office, crossing the Rs 20 crore milestone within just four days of its theatrical run. The biographical sports drama, directed by Amit Sharma, has been met with resounding acclaim from both critics and audiences since its much-anticipated release on April 11.

'Maidaan,' depicting the inspiring journey of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, portrayed by Ajay Devgn, has witnessed a steady surge in its box office collections, showcasing promising growth. Released alongside 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' on the festive occasion of Eid, the film's reception has been nothing short of impressive.

On Sunday, April 14, 'Maidaan' saw a notable uptick in its earnings, raking in approximately Rs 6.25 crore net across India. This surge in numbers compared to Saturday's collections signifies a promising trajectory for the film. As the week progresses, the industry awaits eagerly to observe the film's performance during the weekdays, anticipating continued success.

With a cumulative domestic box office collection of Rs 21.85 crore net over the initial four days, 'Maidaan' has firmly established itself as a contender in the cinematic landscape. Notably, on April 14, the film recorded an occupancy rate of 22.87 percent across theaters in India, underscoring its sustained popularity among audiences.

'Maidaan' boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Priyamani, Gajaraj Rao, Devyansh Tripathi, and others, alongside Ajay Devgn. The screenplay, co-written by Salwyn Quadras, Aman Rai, Atul Shahi, and Amit Sharma, intricately weaves together the narrative of Syed Abdul Rahim's pivotal role in shaping Indian football history.

Jointly produced by Zee Studios, Bayview Projects, and Fresh Lime Films, 'Maidaan' stands as a testament to the power of compelling storytelling and exemplary performances. As it continues its remarkable journey at the box office, the film reaffirms its status as a must-watch cinematic experience, inspiring audiences nationwide.