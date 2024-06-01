Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai is set to make her sitcom debut with a cameo in the second season of the British series 'We Are Lady Parts'.

Her first look from the show, which has gone viral on social media, features Yousafzai wearing a cowboy hat and riding a horse.

She makes the appearance in the second episode, where the daughter of a band's vocalist throws eggs at her teacher. When her mother questioned her about her actions, she said that it would be what Malala would do - fight for girls' education every day. Her mother countered that she would not throw eggs.

The band then composes the song 'Malala Made Me Do It', which highlights their struggles. In a fantasy sequence during the song, Malala Yousafzai appears on a fake horse, adorned in a bejewelled, fringed cowboy hat over a dupatta, and a stunning blue dress. The look is now going viral on social media.

Earlier, Malala spoke about the sequence to Vogue and said, "I can’t even remember how many takes it took, and it was only for like a one- or two-minute clip. The most beautiful part was when the band came to set, and the bits we recorded together. They’re so talented and they work so hard—considering we spent a day shooting two minutes, I can’t imagine how much they have to do for the rest of the show. It’s insane."

The episode, titled 'Malala Made Me Do It,' stars Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Lucie Shorthouse, and Faith Omole.