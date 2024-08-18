Celebrated Malayalam actor Mohanlal, who recently returned to Kochi after concluding the filming of 'L2: Empuraan' in Gujarat, has been admitted to the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences. The 64-year-old actor was hospitalized after experiencing severe breathing difficulties and muscle pain, raising concerns among his vast fan base.

According to an official statement released by the hospital, which was shared by industry insider Sreedhar Pillai, Mohanlal is currently battling a high-grade fever, respiratory issues, and widespread myalgia. The medical team has identified a viral respiratory infection as the underlying cause of his symptoms. As part of his treatment plan, the actor has been prescribed medication and advised to take a five-day rest period, along with strict instructions to avoid crowded environments to expedite his recovery.

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Mohanlal’s health reportedly deteriorated upon his return to Kochi, necessitating his immediate admission to the hospital. He remains under close observation by the medical team, with updates indicating that he is gradually recovering from the illness.

In the midst of this health scare, Mohanlal’s fans remain eagerly anticipating his upcoming film, 'Barroz', which marks his foray into directing. The fantasy film, inspired by Jijo Punnoose's novel 'Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure' is a highly anticipated project. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner, 'Barroz' boasts a star-studded cast including Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram. The film is slated for a theatrical release on October 2, 2024, and is expected to be a significant milestone in Mohanlal’s illustrious career.