With the crime-comedy series Farzi from Raj & DK earlier this year, Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut. The disillusioned artist Sunny character he played in this Amazon Prime series garnered the actor Kabir Singh significant praise, and he immediately followed it up with yet another outstanding performance as a dishonest drug police in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bloody Daddy.

He also finished filming Dinesh Vijan's unnamed robot-rom-com starring Kriti Sanon, which is scheduled for a December theatrical release. Shahid is now prepared to start work on his next picture, more than five months after the Maddock Films project's principal filming was completed.

"In the second week of October, Shahid Kapoor will start filming the next thriller drama from Malayalam director Rosshan Andrews. The detective thriller has been in pre-production for several months and will finally begin shooting next month. It is expected to be finished by December and hit theatres in the middle of 2024", Pinkvilla reported on September 23.

"Shahid has been committed to this film since last year, but its progress was delayed due to the script's development. Finally, everything has fallen into place, and Shahid has accommodated his dates from mid-October. The director and his team have resumed the preparation and are all energized to get into shooting," a source disclosed to Pinkvilla.

The protagonist of the Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zed Studios movie is a carefree, outspoken young police officer who, while looking into a high-profile case, stumbles across a labyrinth of deception and treachery. Shahid has been cast opposite South Indian actress Pooja Hegde, with the rest of the key cast members set to be decided in the upcoming weeks. With this film, scripted by Bobby-Sanjay and Hussain Dalal, Malayalam director Rosshan Andrews, who has directed titles like Notebook (2006), Mumbai Police (2013), and Salute (2022), makes his Hindi directorial debut.