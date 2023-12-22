The Malayalam film, '2018: Everyone Is A Hero' starring Tovino Thomas and Kunchacko Boban, which was India's official entry for the 96th Academy Awards, has not made it to the shortlisted films in the International Feature Film category.

The Film Federation of India had selected this film to represent the country. However, it failed to reach the final nomination list released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The shortlist includes films from Ukraine, Germany, and the United Kingdom, with a total of 15 films advancing to the next round. Unfortunately, India does not feature in the list.

In the previous year, Pan Nalin's Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' was shortlisted but did not secure a nomination. The last Indian film to be officially nominated and make it to the top five was 'Lagaan' directed by Ashutosh Gowariker in 2001.