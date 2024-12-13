Malayalam film director P. Balachandrakumar, a key witness in the 2017 actor assault and abduction case in Kerala, died at 5:40 am on Friday at a private hospital in Chengannur, Kerala. He had been undergoing treatment for a long-standing kidney ailment.

Balachandrakumar’s friend and actor Prakash Bare announced the director's death on Facebook, writing, “After a long battle with illness and injustice, Balu has departed... Farewell, dear friend.”

Last month, Balachandrakumar’s wife, Sheeba, sought financial assistance to cover his mounting medical expenses due to his health issues.

The director was a former friend of actor Dileep, the main accused in the 2017 actor abduction and assault case. In 2021, Balachandrakumar gave a crucial statement against Dileep, alleging that the actor possessed visuals of the assault and had attempted to influence witnesses in the case. He also claimed that Pulsar Suni, the main accused, was seen at Dileep's residence.

The 2017 case involves an actress who was allegedly abducted and assaulted on the orders of Dileep. The incident was reportedly recorded to be used as blackmail material.

In response, Dileep accused Balachandrakumar of being influenced by the case’s investigation officer, Baiju Poulose.

Balachandrakumar, who directed the 2013 film Cowboy, was remembered for his contributions to Malayalam cinema and his involvement in exposing details of the high-profile case.

