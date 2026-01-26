Malayalam film ‘Victoria’ wins Best Film at Guwahati Asian Film Festival 2026

Malayalam film Victoria, directed by Sivaranjini, was adjudged Best Film at the second edition of the Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) 2026, which concluded, on January 25.

The four-day festival showcased 26 regional, national and international films from 10 Asian countries.

Victoria also received additional recognition, with cinematographer Anand Ravi earning the Jury Special Mention for his exceptional cinematography in the film.

The Malayalam film narrates the story of a small-town beautician who defies her Catholic family by eloping with her Hindu boyfriend. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she receives a rooster meant for religious purposes from a neighbour.

The Second-Best Film Award was conferred on the Nepali film Shape of Momo, directed by Tribeny Rai, which was praised for its sensitive storytelling and fresh cinematic voice. Set in Sikkim, the film follows a woman who quits her job to return to her family and explores her journey towards empowering them through self-reliance and independence.

Highlighting regional cinema from the Northeast, the NE Spotlight Award went to Assamese film Noi Kotha (River Tales), directed by Pankaj Borah, for its strong narrative and cultural rootedness.

The Indian Showcase Competition jury was chaired by acclaimed filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli, with Utpal Borpujari and Anupama Bose as jury members.

“The Indian Showcase Awards reflect the spirit of GAFF—celebrating bold storytelling, regional diversity and meaningful cinema,” GAFF Festival Director Monita Borgohain said.

GAFF 2026 also conferred its Lifetime Achievement Honour on veteran actor Bishnu Kharghoria for his enduring contribution to Indian cinema.

The festival, which began on Thursday, featured films from 10 Asian countries, including Vietnam, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Myanmar, Iran, Kazakhstan and China. It also screened films from across India in multiple languages such as Marathi, Bajjika, Malayalam, Hindi, Tulu, Nepali, Assamese, Karbi, Bodo, Mising, Manipuri and Bengali.

In addition to film screenings, GAFF 2026 hosted masterclasses, panel discussions and interactive sessions with filmmakers, critics and industry professionals.

The festival was organised by Trending Now Media (TNM) with support from the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.