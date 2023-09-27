After a rousing success in theatres, Malayalam film '2018' starring Tovino Thomas will be India's official entry for 2024 Academy Awards. The jury, presided over by Kannada filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli, announced it today. The movie won't be qualified for the award until it appears on the list of nominees.

2018: Everyone Is A Hero tells the tales of people overcoming hardship against the backdrop of the 2018 floods that wreaked havoc in Kerala. Tovino Thomas plays a young soldier in the movie who redeemed himself during the floods after leaving the Indian Army with a phoney medical certificate. Along with them, Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Kunchacko Boban, and Aparna Balamurali play significant parts in the movie.

The film was bankrolled by Venu Kunnappilly, C.K. Padma Kumar and Anto Joseph under the banner of Kavya Film Company and PK Prime Productions. 2018 emerged as a massive hit at the box office and the performances were praised by critics and audiences alike.

India’s previous Oscar entries include Chhello Show (2022), Koozhangal (2021), Jallikattu (2020), Gully Boy (2019), Village Rockstars (2018), Newton (2017), Visaranani (2016), all of which have failed to make the Oscar shortlist. The only Indian films to have been nominated for an Oscar so far have been Mother India, Salaam Bombay and Lagaan.

India made history at the 2023 Oscars by taking home two prizes. For RRR's Naatu Naatu, India won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Additionally, the song was played at the Academy Awards ceremony. The second Indian film to win an Oscar was The Elephant Whisperers. The Best Documentary (Short Subject) award went to the Kartiki Gonsalves-directed film.