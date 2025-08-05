Malegaon blast case to hit big screen in upcoming film 'Malegaon Files'

A new film project titled Malegaon Files is in the works, based on the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast that shook Maharashtra. Directed by Rajiv S Ruia, the film aims to revisit the tragic events of September 29, when a bomb exploded near Bhikku Chowk, close to a mosque, killing six and injuring 95.

The blast led to a years-long investigation and legal drama, initially handled by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad before being transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2011. While 11 people were initially accused, charges were framed against seven, including former MP Sadhvi Pragya. Earlier this year, all accused were acquitted by a Mumbai NIA court, which ruled there wasn’t enough evidence to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Now, filmmaker Rajiv S Ruia—best known for My Friend Ganesha—is set to bring this layered story to screen. Currently in pre-production, the film is being produced by Sahil Seth under the banner of Cinedust 18 Films Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking about the project, Ruia said the film goes beyond the blast itself. “This is about what followed—politically, emotionally, legally. It’s about the people caught in the middle, not just headlines,” he noted. The film plans to trace the human and legal fallout, portraying the emotional weight carried by both the victims' families and the accused.

The script is under development, with the team diving deep into court documents, investigative reports, and personal testimonies to build an accurate and respectful narrative. Real locations are being considered for the shoot, with recce plans already underway.

The filmmakers are aiming to begin shooting by late 2025, though the cast and shooting schedule have not yet been revealed.

Malegaon Files intends to spotlight the complex legal aftermath of the 2008 blast and the toll it took on those entangled in its wake—offering viewers a closer look at one of the country’s most debated and emotionally charged cases.