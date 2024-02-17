Mammootty-starrer Bramayugam has earned nearly ₹3 crore in India within the initial two days of its release. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the Malayalam horror-thriller opened with ₹3.1 crore on Thursday, followed by an estimated ₹2.5 crore on day two, bringing the total collection to ₹5.6 crore, as reported.

Produced by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, the film showcases a unique presentation as it unfolds in a black-and-white format deviating from the conventional filmmaking approach. Set in the 18th century, Bramayugam narrates the tale of a priest named Kodumon Potty, portrayed by Mammootty.

The film's cast includes prominent names like Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Jisshu Sengupta, and Amanda Liz in key roles. Bramayugam's appeal extends beyond the Malayalam audience, as it is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

However, the film faced pre-release controversy when a case was filed against the makers by the head of Punjamon Illam, a Brahmin household in Kerala. The petitioner alleged defamation of their family name, challenging the lead character's name under Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952. The petitioner argued that Mammootty's character practicing black magic could tarnish the family's reputation. The Kerala High Court considered the plea but decided to allow the film's release without changes.

As Bramayugam continues to captivate audiences, its box office success and unique storytelling approach mark a notable achievement in the world of Malayalam cinema.