Mammootty's one of the most talked about films 'Bramayugam' has had a successful theatrical run. After running in the theatres for quite some time, the movie is all set to stream on OTT. SonyLiv announced on Wednesday, March 5 that the fantasy horror-thriller will stream on the platform from March 15.

Sharing the trailer of the film on its official social media handle, SonyLiv captioned, "The iconic Mammootty stars in Bramayugam, a black and white masterpiece, shrouded in mystery and horror! Get ready for a cinematic experience unlike any other. Streaming on SonyLIV from March 15th. #Bramayugam #SonyLIV #BramayugamOnSonyLIV".

During the trailer launch, Mammootty spoke to his fans about the film and made a rather surprising request. He said, "I have a request to all of you who are planning to watch the movie. While the trailer may have sparked various ideas, I urge you not to jump to conclusions about the story. I am saying this so that you are not disappointed (that the original narrative is different from your assumptions)."

Watch 'Bramayugam' trailer here:

Meanwhile, 'Bramayugam' also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan and Amalda Liz in significant roles. It is being shot on a grand scale in Kochi and Ottapalam.