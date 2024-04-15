Malayalam superstar Mammootty's upcoming film, 'Turbo', will release worldwide on June 13. The makers of the film announced it on social media on the occasion of Vishu (Malayali New Year), April 14. The actor has been on a phenomenal streak with consecutive hits. 'Turbo' is tipped to be a high-octane action drama, helmed by Vysakh.

On April 15, Mammootty shared a new poster of 'Turbo' featuring the release date of the film. The film has been receiving a lot of attention ever since its reception.

Sharing the new poster, Mammootty wrote, "Turbo Jose Arriving on June 13 , 2024 (sic)."

Going by the poster, Mammootty will essay the role of Turbo Jose in the upcoming film. 'Turbo' will mark Mammootty and Vysakh's third collaboration after 'Pokkiri Raja' and its sequel, 'Madhura Raja'.

'Turbo' features Mammootty in the titular role. Kannada actor Raj B Shetty, Telugu actor Sunil and 'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum' actor Anjana Jayaprakash will be seen in pivotal roles. The film is backed by Mammootty's home banner. Cinematographer Vishnu Sarma, editor Shameer Muhammed and music composer Christo Xavier will form the technical crew.