Actress Mamta Kulkarni, known for popular films like Tiranga, Krantiveer, and Karan Arjun, left India in 2000 and lived abroad for 25 years. Recently, she returned to India and, during an interaction with News18 Hindi, shared significant insights about her life.

Mamta Kulkarni explained, “I was outside India for 25 years. I was on a personal journey, and now, with the Kumbh Mela taking place, I have come back. But I will not be returning to the film industry. I am happy with my life. I didn’t come back to India for Bigg Boss. When I left India in 2000, I was one of the top actresses in the industry. I had offers for 43 films, but I walked away from all of that. I don’t want to return to films now”.

She also spoke about Vicky Goswami, saying, “I knew Vicky. In 2014, when the police mentioned the case, I had gone to Kenya to meet him. But I didn’t know whom he was meeting there. My name was involved in the drug case, but I had no connection with his business. The court has now acquitted me of all charges”.

Mamta further clarified, “Vicky is a good-hearted man. Everyone in the film industry used to visit him, and I went to meet him too. However, I was the last person in the industry to meet him. When I found out what was going on with Vicky, I decided to distance myself from him. He was in jail in Dubai, and to help him get out, I focused on meditation. Vicky was released from jail in 2012. I met him again in 2016, but he was arrested once more after that. I never married Vicky. He is not my husband. I am still single and have not married anyone. Vicky and I had a relationship, but four years ago, I blocked him. He is now part of my past, and I have moved on”.