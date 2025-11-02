Manas Robin to gift a special song on Zubeen Garg’s birthday

As November 18 draws near, emotions are running high across Assam. This year, fans will observe the first birth anniversary of Zubeen Garg in his absence, turning grief into a celebration of the legend’s music, memories, and unmatched legacy.

From fan clubs in Upper Assam to artists in Guwahati, preparations are already underway to honour the icon who continues to live in the hearts of millions.

Among those leading the tributes is Zubeen’s closest friend and musical companion, Manas Robin, who has announced a special song dedicated to Zubeen on his birthday.

Sharing an emotional note on social media, Manas revealed that the project has already begun — with dubbing, mixing, and shooting scheduled meticulously to ensure the tribute is ready before November 18.



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“Goldie Da, I’ve started working on your song. It’ll be ready before your birthday — I promise. Show must go on,” Manas wrote, addressing Zubeen affectionately.

In his message, he also shared that he met Zubeen’s wife Garima and sister Palmee, discussed ongoing fan activities, and praised the fan clubs for their dedication in protecting Zubeen’s work from piracy. “The boys from the fan club have taken care of the piracy. Everything will fall into place,” he added.

Across Assam, fans are planning candlelight gatherings, musical evenings, and screenings of Zubeen’s films as part of the birthday remembrance.