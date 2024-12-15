Isak Andic, the 71-year-old founder of Spanish fashion giant Mango, has died in an apparent accident at the Collbató caves near Barcelona. Catalonia’s regional police confirmed the incident, reporting that Andic fell more than 320 feet into a ravine at the popular tourist site. Police retrieved his body on Saturday afternoon.

Mango CEO Toni Ruiz paid tribute to Andic's leadership and vision, stating, “He dedicated his life to Mango, leaving an indelible mark through his strategic vision, inspiring leadership, and unwavering commitment to the values he imbued in our company." Ruiz called Andic's passing a "huge void" and emphasised that continuing Mango’s success would be the “best tribute” to its founder.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also offered condolences, acknowledging Andic’s contribution to making Mango a global fashion leader. “My condolences to the family of Isak Andic on his tragic death in the Salnitre de Collbató caves,” Sánchez wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Recognition for his great work and business vision, which turned this Spanish brand into a world reference in fashion.”

Andic, who founded Mango in Barcelona in 1984, was the company's non-executive chairman and had a reported net worth of $4.5 billion, according to Forbes. Under his leadership, Mango grew into one of Europe’s leading fashion groups, with stores in over 120 countries.

In 2023, Mango reported sales exceeding $3.2 billion, and the company is currently expanding its footprint in the United States, operating 40 stores with plans to open 20 more next year.