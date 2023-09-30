Kangliepak Kanba Lup (KKL), an Imphal-based civil body, which put a three-year ban on celebrated Manipuri film actor Soma Laishram, lifted the interdict on September 30, giving a breather to her.

KKL had accused her of turning show-stopper in a beauty pageant held in New Delhi on September 16, despite a general appeal it made to the people and a ‘personal advice’ to her to abstain from partaking in such events when Manipur is on the boil.

Accordingly, the civil body barred Soma, a resident of Kongjeng Hajari Leikai in Imphal West district, from acting and social functions for three years with effect from September 18.

Soma (31), who has acted in over 150 Manipur films and bagged several awards, however had denied the accusations, saying that it was a cultural programme celebrating the heritage of the northeast, as hordes of civil and film bodies, including Film Forum Manipur (FFM) and Cine Actors’ Guild Manipur stood by her.

In a statement issued on Saturday, KKL said that respecting the calls made by civil bodies, it decided to entirely lift the ban put on Soma. The civil body also admitted that the restriction put on her was a misgiving.

“I’m happy that KKL has understood my response of pertaining to the Delhi event and lifted the ban put on me. I’m also thankful to the civil bodies and FFM for supporting me,” Soma said in statement.