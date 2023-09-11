Manipur filmmaker Mayanglambam Romi Meitei has earned international acclaim by winning the Best Director award at the 19th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival in Kazan, Russia. His debut non-commercial film, 'Eikhoigi Yum' (Our Home), achieved this prestigious recognition in the face of tough competition, with 127 feature films from around the world participating in various categories.

Meitei is happy, but his happiness is marred by the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, where he hails from. He said, "If there were no strife in Manipur, I would be happier winning this honor. Numerous people have been made homeless by the continuous conflict, making winning an award seem pointless. He makes a sincere appeal for calm and normalcy to return to the area.

Knowing about Manipur's difficulties, some Russian audience members echoed Meitei's thoughts and promised to pray for the state's rapid restoration to normalcy. Romi Meitei, who hails from Kongba in the area of Imphal East, was greatly moved by their compassion.

The focus of the 89-minute movie "Eikhoigi Yum" is Northeast India's largest freshwater lake, Loktak Lake. The video explores the extensive effects of globalization on a distant town with a particular focus on the fishing community that is receiving eviction warnings from the government. The challenges faced by marginalized communities in a changing world are highlighted by this economic upheaval that pushes residents to travel in pursuit of employment.

Mayanglambam Romi Meitei's global recognition not only celebrates his artistic talents but also brings attention to the pressing issues confronting Manipur and its resilient people, who yearn for peace and stability amidst adversity.