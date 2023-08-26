Despite the cloud of ongoing sectarian violence casting a shadow over Manipur, the announcement of the winners of the 69th National Film Awards has brought a much-needed spark of jubilation to the state. The awards, which recognize outstanding cinematic achievements for films produced and censored in 2021, have highlighted the impressive accomplishments of Manipuri filmmakers.

Romi Meitei's thought-provoking creation, "Eikhoigee Yum," clinched the coveted title of Best Manipuri Film in the feature film category. The film provides a poignant exploration of the repercussions of globalization on a remote village situated on the banks of Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in northeastern India. This immersive narrative delves into the lives of the local fishing community, their struggle against eviction, and the resulting upheaval that touches the core of their existence.

Adding to the accolades, Saikhom Ratan's poignant work, "Beyond Blast," secured the distinction of Best Biographical Film in the non-feature category as part of the Indian Panorama selection. The 52-minute documentary delves into the life of Konthoujam Maikel Meitei, an artist who lost both his legs in a bomb blast in Imphal.

The Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) extended its warmest congratulations to both Romi Meitei and Saikhom Ratan for their remarkable achievements.