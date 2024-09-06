Renowned Manipuri filmmaker Haobam Paban Kumar's films Joseph's Son and Nine Hills One Valley have been selected for screening at the 20th Altyn Minbar Karan International Film Festival in Kazan, Russia. Joseph's Son will compete for the main awards in the festival's competition section, marking a significant achievement for Manipuri cinema on the global stage.

The festival, scheduled from September 6 to 11, is known for its emphasis on cultural dialogue and human values. Nine Hills One Valley will be showcased in the non-competition category titled "The Fate of Indian Tribes." Both films delve into the complexities of Manipur's multi-ethnic society, shedding light on the struggles and aspirations of its people.

Joseph's Son narrates the poignant journey of a father searching for his missing son, who disappeared after a football match in the city. Through this narrative, Haobam captures the trauma and hardships faced daily in a state scarred by insurgency and ethnic conflict. The film traverses from the hill district of Ukhrul, home to the Tangkhul tribe, to the valley city of Imphal, symbolizing the societal divide within Manipur.

Haobam's casting choices and multilingual approach in Joseph's Son aim to authentically represent Manipur's diversity. The film features dialogues in Tangkhul, Meiteilon, Thadou, Nepali, and Bihari, with Tangkhul folk singer Rewben Mashangva portraying the protagonist. "These films are my journey of grappling with the inherent dilemmas of being born in a place absorbed with the conflicting dynamics of a multi-ethnic society," Haobam explained.

His previous works include the critically acclaimed Loktak Leirembee (Lady of the Lake), which premiered at the Berlin and Busan International Film Festivals. The film was celebrated for its poetic style and commentary on societal issues. Haobam's documentary A Cry in the Dark made history in 2006 as the first Manipuri documentary to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, highlighting pressing social issues like the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

The selection of Haobam's films at the Altyn Minbar Karan International Film Festival is a proud moment for Manipur, bringing the region's narratives to an international audience. The festival, established in 2005, attracts filmmakers and cinephiles worldwide, focusing on themes of human relationships, family values, traditions, and moral issues.

Haobam Paban Kumar's work reaffirms the power of cinema to reflect and shape societal discourse. His films not only showcase the richness of Manipuri culture but also address universal themes of identity, conflict, and resilience. As his stories reach global audiences, they highlight the enduring spirit of Manipuri cinema and its ability to resonate far beyond its borders.