After a long 20-year break, a Hindi movie will be shown in the northeastern state of Manipur on Tuesday, August 15.

On Tuesday (August 15) evening, the Hindi movie would be shown at the HSA campus in Rengkai in Manipur's Churachandpur district, which has been most severely damaged.

The Hmar Students' Association (HSA), a group of tribal students in Manipur, decided to screen a Hindi movie in the state after a 20-year hiatus.

There will be a total of four Hindi films shown, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Shahrukh Khan and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

According to reports, the HAS, in a statement, stated that the organisation would publicly screen a Hindi film on Tuesday (August 15) in Manipur to mark the country’s 77th Independence Day celebrations.

“The Hmar Students’ Association Tuithaphai JHQ will publicly screen Hindi films to mark the country’s Independence Day. This is to show our defiance and opposition to Meitei terror groups and pro-Meitei Manipur state government which have subjugated the tribals for decades,” the HSA statement stated.

“Over 20 Hmar women, some minors, were raped by cadres of Meitei terror group United National Liberation Front/Kangleipak Communist Party in 2006 in order to teach the villagers ‘a lesson’ for supporting the Indian Army’s efforts in restoring law and order in Hmar Hills (now Pherzawl District). Now, in 2023, we are facing Manipur state-sponsored violence led by a chief minister who belongs to a dominant community. Join us in taking a pledge to continue our fight for freedom and justice. It may be mentioned that Hindi films have been banned in Manipur for over 20 years now,” the statement further stated.

“We will be declaring our ‘freedom’ from the anti-national terror groups who have announced a boycott of Independence Day,” the statement stated.