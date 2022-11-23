Radiating regality, complete in Manipuri ethnic attires, Nora Fatehi graces Manipur Sangai Festival while walking as a showstopper for designer Kumarjit Laishram in the opening fashion show.

The Manipur Sangai Festival 2022 returns with a bang after a two-year hiatus started from on November 2 in various locations around Manipur. The 11th edition of the Manipur Sangai Festival was launched by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy. The 10-day carnival will end on November 30.

The Sangai Festival, one of the largest in the northeast region, will be held at Hapta Kangjeibung, Imphal East District; Mapal Kangjeibung, Imphal West District; Kangla Polo Ground, Imphal West District; Khuman Lampak at Imphal East District; Heingang at Imphal East District; Behiang and Khuga Dam at Churachandpur District; Moirang Khunou at Bishnupur District and Mao at Senapati District.

Handloom & Handicrafts, Tug-of-War, Arambai Show, Mukuna competition, Yubi Lakpi, Sagol Lamjen, Tunnel Light, Half Marathon show, Rack Garden, and more will be featured in Ibudhon Marjing, Heinhang, and Mao, Senapati. The Men's International Polo competition, as well as the CM's Sagol Kangjei tournament, will be held in Imphal Kangjeibung.