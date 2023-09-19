In an unexpected turn of events, Soma Laishram, the acclaimed Manipuri film actor, has been barred from participating in films and social functions for a duration of three years by Kangleipak Kanba Lup, Manipur.

The decision comes in response to her controversial appearance as a ‘Show Stopper’ in a beauty pageant during the North East Festival, which was organized by My Home India at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on September 16, 2023.

Soma Laishram was prohibited by KKL because she had been encouraged not to participate in such celebrations by both the group and her fellow Meitei citizens, especially in light of the present unrest in Manipur. For the past four months, the state has been battling a crisis that has resulted in terrible deaths, significant property destruction, and a serious danger to Manipur's historical identity.

KKL said in a press statement that efforts were made to dissuade Soma Laishram from participating in the beauty pageant. The Film Forum Manipur and the Film Actors Guild Manipur had jointly appealed to her, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. Despite these appeals and the dire circumstances facing Manipur, Soma Laishram chose to disregard them.

KKL added that her blatant defiance has sparked outrage among the community, as it is seen as a direct affront to the memory of those who have lost their lives, the suffering of those left homeless, and the preservation of Manipur’s historical heritage.

In reaction to the uproar, KKL issued an order prohibiting Soma Laishram for a period of three years from taking part in any film-related activity, including features. She is also not allowed to participate in any social activities during this period.

The prohibition makes it plain that anybody or any organisation opting to work with Laishram would be held accountable for their decisions. Other prominent organisations, as well as Meira Paibis, have been urged to endorse this bold step.

The statement from Monday(September 18) highlights the seriousness of the issue and the tenacity of people fighting to preserve Manipur's cultural legacy at this critical time.