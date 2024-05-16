The Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) is celebrating a significant achievement for Manipuri cinema: the first anniversary of "Ishanou" being selected for the Cannes Classics at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in 2023. This event underscores a remarkable milestone in the rich history of Manipuri cinema.

"Ishanou," a 1990 feature film directed by the acclaimed Aribam Syam Sharma, originally debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 1991 in the Un Certain Regard section. The film's restoration was a joint effort by MSFDS and the Film Heritage Foundation, Mumbai, allowing it to be showcased in Cannes Classics with a newly restored version.

The film tells the poignant story of Tampha, who leaves her family to join the Maibi sect of priestesses, driven by a spiritual calling. It skillfully intertwines storytelling, documentary, and ethnography, highlighting Manipuri culture through understated acting, delicate camerawork, and traditional music. The film's narrative provides a deep insight into the sophisticated traditions of Manipur, making it essential viewing for youths and children.

In celebration, "Ishanou" will be screened on Saturday, May 18, 2024, using its original 35mm celluloid print for the last time. This event marks a proud moment in the 50-year journey of Manipuri cinema, which recently celebrated its Golden Jubilee in 2021-22. Post-screening, the film's print will be preserved in the zero-degree-humidity controlled film vault of the SN Chand Cine Archive & Museum of MSFDS.

The anniversary screenings also serve as a fundraiser to support the family of the late Irom Maipak, Manipur's only national awardee cinematographer, who tragically passed away from complications after a COVID-19 recovery. The screenings, set for 3:00 PM and 5:30 PM, will include a felicitation ceremony for the cast, crew, and restoration team before the final show.

MSFDS is calling on the public to support this cause by purchasing donor coupons, priced at Rs. 1,000/-, Rs. 500/-, and Rs. 300/-. These can be obtained at the MSFDS Booking Counter from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. The society urges the community to join in aiding Maipak's family while celebrating the legacy of Manipuri cinema.