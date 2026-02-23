Manipuri film Boong claims Bafta for best children and family film

Boong, a debut feature in the Manipuri language, has made history as the first Indian film to win the Bafta for best children and family film. The victory at the 2026 awards, held at London's Royal Festival Hall, spotlighted a rare gem from Manipur and gave Indian cinema a global boost.

Producer Farhan Akhtar, who joined director Lakshmipriya Devi on stage with co-producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Alan McAlex and others to collect the award, revealed what pulled him into the project two decades after first meeting her. "Lakshmipriya and I have known each other for about 20 years," he said.

"This film is set in a region of India from which we rarely get to watch films. It was nice to support that, and it's a very heartwarming story. So, it just felt right."

The film revolves around the story of a young boy named Boong from Manipur. He plans to surprise his mother with a special gift. In his innocent mind, he feels that bringing his missing father back home would be the best gift. His search slowly changes his life and leads to an unexpected new beginning.

The only Indian entry at the ceremony, Boong beat heavyweights like Zootopia 2, Lilo & Stitch and Arco.

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and backed by Akhtar, Sidhwani, Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex and Shujaat Saudagar, the film premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival's Discovery section. It went on to screen at events including Warsaw 2024, MAMI Mumbai 2024, the International Film Festival of India and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.