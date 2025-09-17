Manipuri film Boong to hit theatres on September 19

National award-winning filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi’s critically acclaimed Manipuri film Boong is set for a theatrical release on September 19.

Jointly produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment along with Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures, the film stars Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam in lead roles. According to a press release, Boong will be screened in select cities and cinemas under PVR INOX.

Set in a Manipuri village, the story follows a young boy and his single mother as they struggle with the mysterious disappearance of his father, Joykumar, who vanished while working away from home.

The uncertainty—whether he is dead or has abandoned them—drives the narrative. Determined to bring closure and joy to his mother, the boy embarks on an emotional journey with his best friend to find his missing father.

The film, which has already drawn attention at film festivals, now looks to connect with wider audiences through its theatrical run.