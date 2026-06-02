Manipuri film ‘Boong’ wins three awards at New York Indian Film Festival

Acclaimed Manipuri film Boong emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 2026 New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF), securing three awards, including the prestigious Best Child Actor honour for its young lead.

The film, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, received the Best Child Actor award for Gugun Kipgen, while Lakshmipriya Devi was honoured with the Best Director award. The film also won the Best Debut Film award, selected by the festival's critics' circle.

The 2026 edition of NYIFF concluded on Sunday after a four-day run, celebrating outstanding achievements in Indian independent cinema. Organised by the Indo-American Arts Council, the festival showcased 19 feature films, four feature documentaries and 27 short films.

Festival organisers highlighted the growing global recognition of regional Indian cinema, with films representing 15 languages from across the country. They noted that the selections reflected the increasing prominence of regional storytelling and independent filmmaking on the international stage.

In other major awards, Nikhil Vaid won the Best Actor award for his performance in Vinnukut, while Meenakshi Jayan shared the Best Actress award with Victoria Thek for their roles in Mahajan and Prajakta Deshmukh for Tighee, respectively.

In the documentary category, Deja Vu received the Best Documentary Feature award, while Jo's Turn won Best Narrative Short.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Indo-American Arts Council chairman Nirmal Mattoo said the festival demonstrated the richness and diversity of Indian cinema and reflected the evolving narratives of contemporary India. He noted that many of the films showcased themes relevant to younger generations while remaining deeply rooted in local cultures and experiences.

The festival concluded with a special screening of Boong on May 29, capping a successful edition that reinforced NYIFF's position as a key platform for Indian independent cinema on the global stage.