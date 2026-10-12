Manipuri film ‘Fireflies in the Dark’ makes world premiere at Vancouver film festival, explores hope amid conflict

A pregnant woman struggles to give birth amid gunfire, a young boy searches for his missing mother, and a cafe owner risks her life to shelter people fleeing violence. These are the stories at the heart of Enoong Ngallamdai (Fireflies in the Dark), a Manipuri film that explores the human cost of conflict through the lives of those caught in its shadow.

The 85-minute film recently had its world premiere at the 2026 Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF), where it was screened as part of the Panorama Cinemas of Asia lineup.

Set against the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur in 2023, the film brings together three interwoven narratives of survival, displacement and resilience. Rather than focusing solely on the brutality of the conflict, it looks at the people navigating its aftermath and the hope that keeps them going.

Directed by Yogesh Lohan and written by Chingsanglakpa and Lohan, Fireflies in the Dark uses fragmented, non-linear storytelling and intimate handheld cinematography to portray the conflict without aestheticising violence.

Producer Jani Viswanath said the film shifts its attention to the margins of catastrophe, exploring what it means to carry on when life around you has been disrupted by violence.

For Lohan, the story began with meeting survivors in Manipur. He travelled to the state before writing the screenplay and spoke to people who had lost everything. Their experiences of pain and trauma, alongside the hope they continued to hold on to, shaped the film's emotional core.

The production was filmed at real locations across Manipur, with the trust and support of local communities. Lohan said the team wanted to honour the lives affected by the conflict without turning their suffering into spectacle.

The film features Bala Hijam Ningthoujam, known for the BAFTA-winning film Boong, alongside Leishangthem Tonthoingambi Devi, Angom Pamdamba Singh, Aheibam Chiranjit, Luwang Yumlembam and Ratan Lai.

It also brings several first-time actors to the screen, including people from remote villages and refugee camps who had never faced a camera before. Viswanath said their participation brought lived experiences and an unfiltered quality to the film, while describing the shoot as challenging.

The world premiere at VIFF marked an important milestone for Lohan and the team after the difficulties involved in bringing the project to life. Lohan said seeing the film reach an audience was particularly meaningful.

Fireflies in the Dark continues Viswanath's engagement with regional cinema and stories of communities that are often overlooked. Her filmography includes the Assamese film Xhoixobote Dhemalite (Rainbow Fields), directed by Bidyut Kotoky; the Boro films Jwlwi – The Seed and Gorai Phakri (Wild Swans), both directed by Rajni Basumatary; and the Manipuri documentary Andro Dreams, directed by Meena Longjam.

Ravi Ranjan Sharma served as director of photography, while Meena Longjam was the creative director. Amrit Pritam and Debajit Changmai handled sound design, Daniel B George composed the music, and Tinni Mitra edited the film. Rajni Basumatary served as executive producer.

For Viswanath, the film's message reaches beyond Manipur. She believes violence and conflict cannot deliver lasting peace, and that unity, positivity and harmony are essential to sustaining a peaceful world.

Through stories of loss, displacement and quiet courage, Fireflies in the Dark seeks to look beyond the violence and bring the people living through it into focus.