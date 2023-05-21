At the Cannes Film Festival, the movie "Ishanou," which features Manipuri Maibi culture, starring Anoubam Kiranmala and Kangjam Tomba has created a great impression on the red carpet.

"The Ishanou team makes a big splash at the red carpet world premiere of FHF's restoration of Aribam Syam Sharma's poignant Manipuri film "Ishanou" (1990) at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 with FHF Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur leading the way with lead actor Kangabam Tomba Singh, the FHF team and a Manipuri film contingent headed by Johnson Rajkumar representing the Manipur State Film Development Society", the Film Heritage Foundation wrote in a Facebook post.

The Cannes Classic section that Ishanou is selected, comprises restored film classics belonging to the history of cinema and notably to the history of the Festival de Cannes.

Produced in 1990, the 91 minutes’ feature was previously an official selection to the Un Certain Regard section of the Festival de Cannes in 1991.

Manipur State Film Development Society, MSFDS initiated the ambitious restoration project of Ishanou in association with Film Heritage Foundation, Mumbai, and Aribam Syam Sharma.

Ishanou is only the second celluloid Manipuri feature film that the SN Chand Cine Archive & Museum of MSFDS has digitised and the first film to have been restored.