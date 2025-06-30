Manipuri film 'Spaced Out' to be dubbed in Punjabi and Haryanvi

The 2021 Manipuri non-feature film 'Spaced Out - Panthung Di Kadaaida!' is set to reach wider audiences as it undergoes dubbing into Punjabi and Haryanvi. Filmmakers Sanyosh Punia and Lakhwinder Singh Brar have taken the initiative following the film's special screenings in Chandigarh and cities across Punjab.

The screenings, held on June 26, 2025, in observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, highlighted the film’s appeal to diverse age groups and sparked interest in making it more accessible to regional viewers. This move signifies a broader acceptance and enthusiasm for cross-cultural storytelling.

Directed and written by Priyakanta Laishram, 'Spaced Out' addresses contemporary issues of addiction among teenagers, a topic that resonates across cultural and geographical boundaries. Following the successful screenings, Punia and Brar recognized the universal emotional core of the story, believing that dubbing it into regional languages would enable local audiences to engage more deeply with the film's message.

This sentiment was echoed by Laishram, who stated, "The film is based in Manipur, but the problem it discusses isn't limited to one location. If it can initiate conversations elsewhere, that's something." Such initiatives are crucial in bridging cultural gaps and fostering understanding.

The film's team is diligently working on the dubbing process, ensuring that the adaptations remain faithful to the original's tone and cultural nuances. The dubbed versions are expected to be distributed through regional circuits in select districts over the coming months.

Lakhwinder Singh and Sanyosh Punia have expressed their commitment to preserving the film's intent while making it accessible to a broader audience, stating, "According to them, the emotional core of the story is universal, and dubbing it into Punjabi and Haryanvi would make it more accessible to local viewers without compromising its intent." This effort underscores the importance of maintaining artistic integrity while reaching new audiences.

This development marks a significant crossover between Northeast Indian cinema and the Punjabi and Haryanvi film networks, highlighting a growing trend of regional collaboration in India's independent film industry. 'Spaced Out' features a talented cast, including Ithoi Oinam, Bhani Khamnam, Sachinker Sagolsem, and Biswajit Saikia, with Laishram himself taking a leading role.

Produced by Caroline Laishram under Priyakanta Productions, the film's foray into new linguistic territories is a first for Manipuri cinema, setting a precedent for future cross-regional releases. Such collaborations are a testament to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema, where diverse voices are increasingly finding a platform.