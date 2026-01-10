Manipuri folk–experimental band Ereimang to make first out-of-state performance in Bengaluru

Manipuri contemporary folk–experimental band Ereimang is set to perform outside Manipur for the first time, marking a major milestone in its musical journey. The band will take the stage at BLR Hubba in Bengaluru on January 18, introducing its distinctive sound to a national audience under the banner “From Manipur with love, Ereimang.”

Formed in 2015, Ereimang blends indigenous Manipuri performative traditions with elements of rock and metal, creating a soundscape that defies easy categorisation. Central to the band’s music is the Pena, the traditional Meitei string instrument, which anchors their compositions in centuries-old cultural memory while cutting through heavy, distorted arrangements.

Although active for nearly a decade, the band remained largely out of the public eye until 2025, choosing to wait until the timing felt right. Their debut release, Kwakta Lamjel (The Race at Kwakta), reinterprets a Meitei folk ballad about power, injustice and moral downfall. The song, driven by the Pena and grounded male vocals, marked their formal entry into the music scene.

Their follow-up track, Heirangkhoi, drew widespread attention, crossing 4 lakh views and likes on YouTube. Based on a popular folk song reflecting on life, loss and fate, the track reimagines the narrative through folk-noise rock and metal elements. Another release, Ching (The Hill), presents hills as silent witnesses to history and continuity, with a strong shamanic vocal presence.

Ereimang’s first live performance took place at the 2nd Eikhoigi Imphal International Film Festival in February 2025, held against the backdrop of Manipur’s prolonged unrest. The performance was noted for its intense, ritualistic stage presence, featuring ceremonial attire, trance-like movement and a strong visual narrative rooted in Manipuri tradition.

The Bengaluru performance carries additional significance, as Ereimang will perform on the same stage on a night headlined by former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman, placing the band alongside internationally recognised metal acts.

Percussionist and manager Heisnam Shantanu said performing at BLR Hubba is both exciting and daunting. “It’s a massive cultural space. Stepping into it brings excitement, nervous energy and responsibility,” he said.

Founder L. Kamal Singh said the band deliberately delayed its public emergence. “Everything was ready years ago, but we knew we could be misunderstood. Some of us were too young, and the timing wasn’t right. So, we waited,” he said.

Ereimang comprises L. Kamal Singh and Gajendra Laipubam on guitars, Kamlesh Khundrakpam on bass, Thoichanba on Pena and male vocals, Heisnam Shantanu on percussion, Nongshaba Okram on drums, Minerva Laipubam on female vocals, and Vandana Wahengbam as performer.

With its Bengaluru debut, Ereimang is poised to bring Manipuri folk-rooted experimental music to a wider audience, signalling a significant moment for the region’s contemporary music scene.