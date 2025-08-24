Manish Malhotra to debut as film producer with romantic drama 'Gustaakh Ishq'

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra is stepping into the world of cinema as a film producer with his debut project, Gustaakh Ishq, scheduled for a theatrical release this November. The romantic drama features an ensemble cast including Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharib Hashmi.

The 58-year-old designer shared the announcement on Instagram, revealing that the first glimpse of the film will be unveiled on August 25. “This journey is special, personal and truly from the heart. It has always been my ishq since childhood with the movies,” Malhotra wrote.

Explaining his lifelong passion for cinema, he said, “Since childhood, I’ve lived with a deep Ishq (love) for cinema. The magic of the stories, the glow of the big screen and the emotions that stay long after the credits roll. That love has shaped who I am. Today, it gives me the greatest joy to share a dream come true.”

Originally titled Ul-Jalool Ishq, the film recently underwent a title change to Gustaakh Ishq – Kuch Pehle Jaisa. Malhotra emphasized that his first production is “poetic” and “from the heart.”

Earlier this year, reports suggested Malhotra might direct a biopic on legendary actor Meena Kumari. However, he dismissed the speculation at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, while expressing his aspiration to direct romances in the future. “I have been impacted by Yash ji [Yash Chopra] and wish to direct romances one day,” he said.

With Gustaakh Ishq, Malhotra begins a new creative journey in cinema, with fans now awaiting the first look of the film on August 25.