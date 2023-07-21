Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt stole the show at Manish Malhotra's wedding couture presentation on July 20 in Mumbai.

The Bollywood celebrities walked the runway at the spectacular fashion show at the Jio World Convention Centre as they prepare for the premiere of their movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In a regal silver lehenga, Alia exuded the magnificent bridal elegance that Manish Malhotra brides in his stunning designs are renowned to radiate. Ranveer, on the other hand, set the standard for groom wedding attire with an elaborate sherwani in beige and ivory that was covered with dazzling decorations and deft stitching.

Alia transformed into a high-octane, glam-loving bride for the fashion show, in contrast to the straightforward ivory saree she wore for her private, at-home wedding. She displayed a lavishly decorated silver lehenga that was completely covered in sequins. The blouse, on the other hand, also stole the show with its distinctive neckline and cut.

We must admit that her natural makeup and open hair made us think of the romantic photographs from her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor.

At the occasion, Manish Malhotra displayed a lavish collection of wedding attire. Lehengas, sarees and tuxedo bridal attire, among other designs, were among the stunning and sparkling outfits that the models paraded down the runway in.

Many famous people from the entertainment world attended the event, including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Kajol, Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet, and Janhvi Kapoor. The industrialist Mukesh Ambani attended Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show 2023–2024 along with his mother Kokilaben Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani.