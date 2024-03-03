Manisha Rani claimed victory in the 11th season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', winning Rs 30 lakh. Choreographer Ashutosh Pawar also received a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. In addition to the cash prizes, the pair were awarded a trip to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The final episode was broadcasted on Sony Television on Saturday, March 2. The other finalists included 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestant Manisha Rani, TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim, 'Indian Idol 5' winner Sreerama Chandra, actor Adrija Sinha, and Dhanashree Verma, wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.