Manisha reflected on her 'Jhalak' journey and said, "This journey has been nothing short of a dream come true, and I owe it all to the love, support, and encouragement of the judges and the audience. I knew this experience would change my life, and it truly has. As a wildcard entry, I had to work twice as hard to prove myself, and every moment has been filled with excitement and my growth as a dancer."
She further expressed her gratitude to her choreographer and shared, "I am grateful to Ashutosh, who has been very understanding and, each week, he has pushed me to broaden my horizon and discover new facets of my dancing abilities. This win is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout this journey."