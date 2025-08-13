"Manly with muscles": Old video of Mrunal Thakur body-shaming Bipasha Basu goes viral

An old video of actor Mrunal Thakur, 33, has resurfaced online, drawing criticism for comments she made about fellow actor Bipasha Basu.

Believed to be from Thakur’s early television career, the clip shows her in a heated exchange with a man who says he idolises Basu.

In the video, Thakur appears to body-shame the Raaz star, referring to her as “manly with muscles” and remarking, “Go marry Bipasha.” She then adds, “Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, ok.”

The comments have sparked renewed discussion on body shaming and competitive remarks within the entertainment industry. While Thakur has not addressed the resurfaced footage, the clip continues to circulate widely on social media.

Mrunal Thakur, who recently appeared alongside Ajay Devgn in Son of Sardaar 2, is known for her work in Hindi, Telugu, and Marathi cinema.

She rose to fame after the success of her Telugu film Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan. Before her film career, Thakur worked on popular TV shows such as Arjun, Kumkum Bhagya, and Nach Baliye 7.

The actor has also been making headlines recently for her rumoured relationship with Tamil actor Dhanush.