Manoj Bajpayee, a well-known actor, had an incredible 2023 filled with several film releases. Bajpayee delighted his admirers by revealing his new avatar, which displayed his toned body and defined abs, as he ushered in the New Year. His physical metamorphosis left his admirers utterly amazed, and they lavished him with adoration.

Manoj Bajpayee gave his Instagram fans a glimpse of his most recent body makeover on January 1. The actor was seen in the photo showing off his toned abs while wearing no shirt and wearing a fierce attitude.

In the caption, he humorously stated, “New Year New Me! Dekho delicious soup ka meri body pe asar. Ekdum killer look hai na?”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1i8QLUITkS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Following Manoj Bajpayee on Instagram, fans showered him with adulation and expressed astonishment in the comments section. One person playfully remarked, “Always knew you had these underneath the clothes,” while others humorously questioned, “Hrithik Roshan who?” An admirer proudly claimed, “Mumbai ka King kaun?” and one comment earnestly stated, “@bajpayee.manoj sir, u don't know how big fan I am...u outclassed everyone in this picture.”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap called Bajpayee, “Chuppe Rustom,” while actor Sunil Grover applauded, “Aag laga di aapne internet pe!”