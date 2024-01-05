Actor Manoj Bajpayee has rubbished reports claiming that he would be joining politics and contesting the Lok Sabha elections this year.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor, who hails from Bihar, responded to a media report suggesting that he is set to contest the Lok Sabha election from the West Champaran constituency as a candidate of the Opposition alliance INDIA. Currently, the said seat is held by the BJP.

Laughing off the claim about his political aspirations, the 'Family Man' actor said, "So tell me, who said this or did you dream about this last night? Speak speak speak!"