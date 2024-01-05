Actor Manoj Bajpayee has rubbished reports claiming that he would be joining politics and contesting the Lok Sabha elections this year.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor, who hails from Bihar, responded to a media report suggesting that he is set to contest the Lok Sabha election from the West Champaran constituency as a candidate of the Opposition alliance INDIA. Currently, the said seat is held by the BJP.
Laughing off the claim about his political aspirations, the 'Family Man' actor said, "So tell me, who said this or did you dream about this last night? Speak speak speak!"
The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor had, in June 2023, snubbed similar claims and asserted that he would never join politics.
Speaking to news agency PTI at the time, Bajpayee had said, "When I visited Bihar last time, I met RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Since then, people have started speculating that I will join politics. I am 200 per cent sure that I won't. The question of joining politics doesn't arise at all."