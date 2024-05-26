In a remarkable turn of events at the box office, Manoj Bajpayee's latest masala entertainer, 'Bhaiyya Ji,' has surged with a phenomenal 40% increase in collections on its second day, maintaining a strong momentum. The film, which delves into a gripping revenge drama, raked in Rs 2.01 crore on Saturday, May 25th, bringing its total earnings for the first two days to a commendable Rs 3.45 crore.

Starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, 'Bhaiyya Ji' also features stellar performances by Zoya Hussain, Suvinder Pal Vicky, and Jatin Goswami, captivating audiences with its intense narrative.

Presented by Vinod Bhanushali, Samiksha Shael Oswal, and Shabana Raza Bajpayee, 'Bhaiyya Ji' is a collaborative production effort by Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios. The producers behind this cinematic venture include Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar, showcasing a synergy of talents.

'Bhaiyya Ji' continues to draw crowds nationwide, currently running in cinemas, promising audiences an exhilarating cinematic experience.