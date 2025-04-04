Prominent celebrities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 4, paid tributes to legendary icon Manoj Kumar who passed away at the age of 87, celebrating his legacy of highlighting social issues and patriotism through his films.

The industry veteran, whose films ruled the box office in the late 1960s and 1970s, had been ailing for a while and died of age related issues at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital around 3.30 am today.



Assam Chief Minister, on his official X handle, stated, "Even today, Manoj Kumar ji's films inspire the countrymen and fill them with energy to dream new dreams. Many of my childhood memories are associated with the songs of his films. Whether an artist lives or not, his art remains immortal. Om Shanti."



आज भी मनोज कुमार जी की फिल्में देशवासियों को प्रेरणा देती हैं और नए सपने देखने की ऊर्जा भरती हैं। उनकी फिल्मों के गीतों से मेरे बचपन की कई यादें जुड़ी हुई हैं।



एक कलाकार रहे या न रहे, उसकी कला अमर रहती है।



ओम् शांति 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/fU1EREzglj — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 4, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films." Modi said Kumar's films ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday condoled the death of veteran actor Manoj Kumar, and said he left a lasting impact on the minds of people by inspiring the flame of patriotism in them.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of distinguished actor Manoj Kumar Ji. He enriched Indian cinema with his phenomenal talent and left a lasting impact on the minds of people by inspiring the flame of patriotism in them," Shah wrote on 'X'.

In a statement, Aamir condoled Kumar's death, saying the veteran actor's films were a great source of learning for him.

"Manoj Kumar was not just an actor, and film-maker, he was an institution. I have learnt so much watching his films. His films were often based on important social themes which brought him really close to the common man. My heartfelt condolences to his family," he said.

Akshay hailed Kumar as one of the biggest assets of the film fraternity.

"I grew up learning from him that there's no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won't take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person, and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti," he posted on X.

Devgn said Kumar played an important role in his family's journey in cinema. He recalled that the cinema icon gave Devgn's late father Veeru Devgan his first break as an action director with "Roti Kapda Aur Makaan".

"From there, their collaboration continued all the way to 'Kranti', creating moments that are now part of Indian cinema's golden history. Manoj ji's films - 'Upkar', 'Purab Aur Paschim', 'Shor', 'Kranti', they weren't just films...they were national emotions. His creative genius, unwavering patriotism, and storytelling depth set a benchmark that very few have matched," he said.

"As Indian cinema bids farewell to its Bharat Kumar - a storyteller, a patriot, and a legend. I also wish to say thank you for shaping my father's journey and for inspiring countless storytellers like me," he added.

Bajpayee said Kumar was a "pillar of Hindi cinema".

"His art celebrated the spirit of India like no other. Deepest condolences to his family and countless admirers," he added.

Johar said the country has lost a "cinema legend" and recalled watching the actor's famous movie "Kranti" as a child.

"It took me back to a screening of 'Kranti' I saw as a child... sitting excitedly on the floor with other kids and a packed screening room of filmmaker's and actors and industry giants... this was the ROUGH CUT of the film... a 4 hour long version... Manojji was sharing his film at such an early stage seeking feedback... seeking opinions for his ambitious motion picture history at the box office," he said. ...the film went on to create

"Rip Manoj Kumar sir," wrote Sonu Sood.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said he is saddened by Kumar's death.

"I had the privilege of interacting with him at many occasions, and he was truly an icon of Indian cinema. His storytelling & song picturizations in his films inspired national pride and will resonate for generations. My deepest condolences to his family members & admirers. #OmShanti," the director said on X.

Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Vivek Agnihotri, Hansal Mehta and Kunal Kohli also condoled Kumar's demise.