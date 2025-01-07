Unni Mukundan’s latest Malayalam release, Marco, has taken the Indian film industry by storm, establishing itself as one of the most graphic and intense films ever produced in the country. Released in December 2024, the movie has resonated with audiences nationwide and has already surpassed the Rs 100-crore mark in India, becoming one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year.

Directed by Haneef Adeni, Marco is a spin-off of the 2019 Malayalam film Mikhael. The film was released in Hindi alongside Malayalam on December 20, while its Telugu and Tamil versions followed on January 1 and 3, respectively. With its theatrical run still going strong, the movie has set a benchmark for its unapologetically gritty narrative and technical brilliance.

In an exclusive interview with India Today Digital, lead actor Unni Mukundan delved into the extreme measures taken during the making of Marco. The actor revealed that approximately 250-300 litres of a blood-like substance were used during the shoot to achieve the film’s raw and visceral look. “It was a chemical with a lot of sugar in it. So, if you are diabetic, you should not be a part of a film with such bloodshed,” Mukundan quipped.

However, the use of this substance wasn’t without its dangers. Mukundan recounted a particularly perilous experience involving the application of a chemical in his eyes to make them appear bloodshot. “I had trouble because I had to put a certain type of chemical in the eye, just to make it look more red and authentic,” he shared. The actor later learned that the material, which became sticky due to temperature changes, could have caused permanent damage to his vision. “My doctor told me it could have literally damaged my eyes. I shouldn’t have done it,” he admitted.

When asked why he took such a significant risk, Mukundan attributed it to the passion and dedication of filmmakers and actors who immerse themselves in the technical aspects of cinema. “What happens with filmmakers, and actors, who enjoy the technical aspects of filmmaking, is that once you get into the groove, everything is justified. You enjoy it, and you get into a trance,” he explained.

The intense storytelling, coupled with stunning performances and technical finesse, has made Marco a pan-India hit. The film’s gripping narrative and bold approach have struck a chord with audiences across linguistic and cultural boundaries. The movie’s success in the Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil markets further underscores the growing appeal of Malayalam cinema in the national arena.