Rani Mukerji is all set to return to the big screen as the fierce and fearless cop in "Mardaani 3", which will hit theatres on February 27, 2026.

The much-anticipated third installment in the gripping crime thriller franchise follows the success of its acclaimed predecessors released in 2014 and 2019, promising another intense showdown in the saga of justice and grit.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, known for assisting on YRF movies like "Band Baaja Baaraat", "Gunday", "Sultan", "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" and "Tiger 3", the upcoming film will feature Mukerji reprising her role of Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Production banner YRF Films announced the news on Monday on its official X handle.

"The countdown begins for #Mardaani3! On Holi, good will fight evil as Shivani Shivaji Roy returns to the big screen on February 27, 2026. #Rani Mukerji #AbhirajMinawala," read the caption.

Aayush Gupta of "The Railway Men" fame has written the script of "Mardaani 3".